The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is reporting a rash of catalytic converter thefts throughout the county.

Suspects have been gaining access to properties and removing the vehicle parts, officials said in a press release.

If you have information in the case, you're asked to call authorities.

You can remain anonymous by contacting JCSO at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.