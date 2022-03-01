Suspects sought in theft of tire and rim in Marianna

The Marianna Police Department reported in a press release that the agency has obtained warrants for the arrests of Jamie Keith Owens, 30, of Opp, Alabama and Bristol resident Travis William Allen, 38, in connection with the theft of a tire and rim stolen from a customer’s vehicle parked at Miller and Miller Chevrolet in the 4200 block of Lafayette Street.

“On Wednesday morning, February 23, 2022, officers with the Marianna Police Department responded to Miller & Miller Chevrolet located in the 4200 block of Lafayette Street to the report of a theft,” the release states.

“Upon arrival officers learned that a tire and rim had been stolen from a customer’s vehicle that was located at their dealership. Officers developed two suspects and a suspected vehicle. The suspected vehicle was located and interviews were conducted of potential suspects,” the release continued. “During the course of the investigation, officers were able to develop Travis Allen and Jamie Owens as the individuals that committed this theft, and arrest warrants were obtained for both Allen and Owens,” it states.

“This is an ongoing investigation into these individual activities in and around Marianna, if anyone has any information in regards to these two individuals we encourage you to contact the Marianna Police Department,” the agency advised.