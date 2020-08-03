SWAT team deployed, man arrested

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reports the arrest of 73-year-old John Kenneth Kennison last Saturday following a stand-off that included gunfire.
According to a press release from the agency, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Aug. 1 at a County Road 183-A residence close to the Holmes/Walton county line in Ponce de Leon.
Deputies met and spoke with the alleged victim, who had left the residence and traveled down the road from the home, officials say. The deputies then arrived at the residence to make contact with 73-year-old John Kenneth Kennison.
Once on scene, deputies knocked on the door, at which time Kennison inquired who was there, officials say. Deputies announced themselves as being with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, authorities report.
Kennison then fired a round, according to authorities, and deputies took cover until additional units could arrive.
Several attempts were made over the next several hours to make contact with Kennison via phone and loudspeaker, but those attempts did not yield a response, officials report. The HCSO SWAT Team then approached the residence to break a window in an attempt to gain a better visual into the home, at which time Kennison fired two more shots, the release states.
Walton County SWAT Team was summoned to the scene with a gas grenade launcher so that gas could be deployed inside the home from a safe distance. While officers at the scene were waiting for that unit to arrive, Kennison allegedly fired several more rounds.
Walton SWAT deployed several rounds of gas into the residence, and Kennison, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, eventually exited the home, authorities report. He was surrounded and taken into custody unharmed.
