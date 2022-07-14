Tag-related traffic stop leads to multiple charges for Greenwood woman

A 45-year-old Greenwood woman was arrested on multiple charges after she was pulled over because of a temporary tag that didn’t belong on the vehicle she was driving, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency reports that on July 10 at approximately 11 a.m. an agency deputy was on patrol when he verified that the temporary tag on a vehicle in front of him did not belong to it.

“The deputy initiated a traffic stop at the Oaks Plaza and when approaching the vehicle, he detected the odor of marijuana,” the release states. “The driver, later identified as Nichole Cheri Collins, provided her driver license and the vehicle’s title but could not produce the remainder of the requested information. When she opened the center console, an even stronger odor of marijuana was detected,” it continued.

“A verification of Collins’ driver’s license returned with multiple suspensions,” the release stated. “The driver was asked to exit the vehicle to continue for questioning. The passenger, identified as Collins’ 14-year-old son, was also asked to exit the vehicle and a green, leafy substance in a plastic bag, along with an open package of cigars and a lighter were located on his person,” it continued.

“During a search of the vehicle, Collins stated the marijuana was located in the center console,” the release stated. “A bag and a rolled cigar both containing a green, leafy substance was located in the console, which field tested presumptive positive for THC, as well as drug paraphernalia,” it continued.

“A search of Collins’ purse revealed a set of metallic knuckles. but Collins does not possess a concealed weapon license. Collins was advised she would be placed under arrest and to contact a family member to pick up her son,” the release stated.

“Nichole Cheri Collins was taken into custody without incident and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Counterfeit License Plate, Driving While License Suspended with Knowledge, Attaching Registration License Plate Not Assigned, Contributing to the Delinquency or Dependency of a Child, and Unlicensed Carry of a Concealed Weapon,” the release stated.