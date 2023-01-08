Tallahassee man accused in Marianna burglary

The Marianna Police Department issued a recent press release regarding the arrest of 40-year-old Tallahassee resident Terrance Lorenzo Hannah. He is charged with burglary and petit theft.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, agency officers responded to the report of a burglary in progress on Yost Street. They arrived on the scene and saw a man walking toward the residence. They stopped him and identified him as Hannah, the release advised.

“While speaking with Hannah, the homeowner came onto the front porch of the residence and identified Hannah as the subject who had attempted to gain entry to her home both through the front door as well as a window. The homeowner also advised she had returned home the night before and caught the subject hiding in her residence,” the release states.

“The homeowner provided a list of items that had been taken from her residence. These items were found to be in the possession of Hannah and were recovered and returned to the homeowner. When asked about the items Hannah admitted that he took the items from the residence the previous night,” the release continued.

“Terrance Lorenzo Hannah was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await First Appearance on the charges of Burglary and Petit Theft,” it concluded.