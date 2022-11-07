Tampa man arrested on drug charges in Marianna traffic stop

The Marianna Police Department issued a press release Monday afternoon regarding the arrest of Tampa resident Tony Bernard Sorey on Friday, Nov. 4.

“During the early morning hours of Friday November 4, 2022, officers of the Marianna Police Department were conducting patrols in the area of Milton Avenue. During this patrol, an officer observed a white Chevrolet Malibu with an equipment violation. The officer did perform a traffic stop on the sedan regarding the violation. During the course of interacting with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Tony Bernard Sorey of Tampa Florida, the officer observed a clear plastic bag with what appeared to be an illicit narcotic in plain view,” the release states.

“Sorey was then requested to exit the vehicle at which point a search of his person was conducted. During this search of Sorey's person, a small zip lock bag was discovered which contained several pills. These pills would later be tested and found to be positive for the presence of Fentanyl,” the release continues.

“During the course of the subsequent search of the motor vehicle, officers recovered the suspected illicit narcotic along with multiple items consistent with the drug use,” the release states.

“The suspected narcotic was also tested and found to be positive for the presence of cocaine. Officers also discovered a second bag which also contained several more pills. These pills were also tested and found to be positive for the presence of Fentanyl,” it continues.

“Tony Bernard Sorey was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await First Appearance on the charges of Possession of Fentanyl with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,” the release concludes.