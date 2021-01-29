Teen accused of murder in pedestrian’s death

First-degree murder suspect D.C. Tyrone Atkins, 18, was being held in the Liberty County jail Friday on suspicion that he intentionally struck and killed an 18-year-old male pedestrian while driving an SUV westbound on NW Gobbler Court in Liberty County Thursday.

Liberty County Chief Deputy Dusty Arnold reports that deputies with his agency were called to the scene of the incident around 3:30 p.m. EST.

The driver, later identified as Atkins, had left the scene and the Florida Highway Patrol reports that he reportedly had continued driving westbound on NW Gobbler Court, subsequently struck a parked boat, got out of the SUV, and ran.

A bystander found him hiding behind a trailer off nearby Turkey Creek Road and notified Liberty County authorities, Arnold said.

Having secured the scene and establishing a perimeter around it, and having identified witnesses, LCSO had also summoned FHP.

LCSO officers took Atkins into custody for questioning and then, because the death involved a vehicle, turned the case over to FHP once officers with the state agency arrived.

The name of the deceased was not immediately released.