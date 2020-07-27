Texas fugitive captured in Holmes County
0 comments

Texas fugitive captured in Holmes County

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

A fugitive is now in custody following an arrest made Wednesday, July 22, by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a press release from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

“Members of the task force converged at 1836 Joe French Road in Holmes County to take 36-year-old Sean James Humble into custody on warrants from the Arlington, Texas Police Department for sex crimes involving a child,” the release stated. “Contact was made with Humble at the residence, and he was taken into custody without incident.”

The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force is a cooperative effort between the Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and United States Customs and Border Protection.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from July 22-24:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from July 18-21:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 15-17:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News