 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thief steals pharmacy drugs
0 comments

Thief steals pharmacy drugs

  • 0
Thief steals pharmacy drugs

The Marianna Police Department released this image of an individual suspected in the theft of pharmacy drugs on Jan. 22.

 MPD, PROVIDED

The Marianna Police Department reports that a thief broke in and stole prescription medication from Paramore’s Pharmacy early on Jan. 22.

Officials shared photos in a press release about the incident in hopes that someone might recognize the individual that was captured on surveillance inside the business.

An alarm went off at the pharmacy that morning and, when responding officers arrived, they discovered a broken window there. As the case was investigated, it was determined that someone had stolen an unknown amount of prescription medication.

At this time, investigators are following up on any possible leads in the case. If you have any information in reference to this burglary, you are asked to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 13-15:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Jan. 16-19:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert