Thief steals pharmacy drugs

The Marianna Police Department reports that a thief broke in and stole prescription medication from Paramore’s Pharmacy early on Jan. 22.

Officials shared photos in a press release about the incident in hopes that someone might recognize the individual that was captured on surveillance inside the business.

An alarm went off at the pharmacy that morning and, when responding officers arrived, they discovered a broken window there. As the case was investigated, it was determined that someone had stolen an unknown amount of prescription medication.

At this time, investigators are following up on any possible leads in the case. If you have any information in reference to this burglary, you are asked to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.