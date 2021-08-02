 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thief steals trailer, equipment
0 Comments

Thief steals trailer, equipment

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance as the agency tries to recover some stolen property and find the party or parties responsible.

In a press release issued Monday, officials say that, on July 30, the agency received a report of a stolen 20’ utility trailer and the equipment that was on it from the area of Highway 162 and Bumpnose Road. The trailer was hauling a 2021 John Deere 1025R tractor with a backhoe and front-end loader attached to it. The trailer also had a 2020 white Can-Am Commander 800 side -by side on it, officials said.

The theft occurred between 9:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Investigator Cory McBryar at JCSO, 850-482-9624, or Chipola CrimeStoppers at 850-526-5000.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 28-30:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 24-27:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting reporting period, July 21-23:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert