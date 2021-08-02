Thief steals trailer, equipment

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance as the agency tries to recover some stolen property and find the party or parties responsible.
In a press release issued Monday, officials say that, on July 30, the agency received a report of a stolen 20’ utility trailer and the equipment that was on it from the area of Highway 162 and Bumpnose Road. The trailer was hauling a 2021 John Deere 1025R tractor with a backhoe and front-end loader attached to it. The trailer also had a 2020 white Can-Am Commander 800 side -by side on it, officials said.
The theft occurred between 9:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on Friday, July 30.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Investigator Cory McBryar at JCSO, 850-482-9624, or Chipola CrimeStoppers at 850-526-5000.