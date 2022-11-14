Third accused in kidnapping of minor in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a third suspect, Destiny Star Lewis, accused of being involved in the kidnapping of a minor earlier this month.

Officials say Lewis was arrested in correction with the case on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and that she is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to Robbery, Principal in the First Degree to False Imprisonment, Principal in the First Degree to Tampering with a Victim and Principal in the First Degree to Battery.

She was being held at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office as of the issuance of the press release announcing her arrest, and was waiting at that time to be transported back to Jackson County to face her charges.

In the initial press release regarding the alleged Nov. 5 kidnapping, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had announced the arrest of two people in connection with the incident.

“On Saturday, Nov. 5, around 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a possible kidnapping/abduction,” the initial release stated. “Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back. After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett,” the release continues.

“Around 1 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped,” the release stated.

“Jordan was arrested and is being charged with Robbery, False Imprisonment, Tampering with a Victim and Battery. Jarrett is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to Robbery, Principal in the First Degree to False Imprisonment, Principal in the First Degree to Tampering with a Victim and Principal in the First Degree to Battery,” it continued.

The release announcing the arrest of Lewis in the case was issued on Nov. 10.