Three arrested on drug charges in Jackson County

Three people were arrested last Thursday on drug charges after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to investigate a local financial institution’s report of three suspicious people in the area, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon deputies’ arrival, the three people were identified as Joan Deborah Anne Zero, Donald Lamar Harrison Jr., and Spencer Dean Bohlen, all from Chipley, authorities said.

Officials say the investigation led to a search of the vehicle the three had been in, and that the search revealed a substance that field-tested positive for MDMA. The searchers also found drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

All three were taken into custody without incident and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Constructive Possession of a Controlled Substance.