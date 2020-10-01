Tips lead police to stolen truck

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people in connection with a vehicle that was stolen and then recovered at the beginning of August, according to a press release from the agency.

Officials say deputies first responded Thursday, Aug. 6, to a local automotive shop, where a truck left for repair had been stolen. HCSO later sought the public’s assistance by posting photos of the truck on social media, and a citizen called Saturday, Aug. 8, to report seeing the truck abandoned at the end of Boat Ramp Road. The vehicle was recovered, and the investigation continued into the theft.

Authorities report that another citizen tip shared with the Bonifay Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 27, assisted investigators in identifying two suspects in the case, 27-year-old Brandon Charles Lee Thomas of Bonifay and 53-year-old Robert Jack Hippler of Caryville.

Warrants were obtained for Thomas and Hippler, with each charged with grand theft of a vehicle. Thomas is currently in the Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges. Hippler was arrested this week in the case.