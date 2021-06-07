Traffic stop leads to arrest of Chipley woman

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 44-year-old Chipley resident Torie Lacresha Dunklin on June 1.

On that date, according to a press release from the agency, a JCSO deputy was in the area of Highway 71 and Highway 90 and observed a vehicle without an operable headlight.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle. “Contact was made with the driver, Torie Dunklin, identified by her Florida identification card, who stated she was aware the ID card did not suffice as a license,” the release states.

“Dunklin’s information was provided to the dispatch center who conducted an NCIC/FCIC check and returned Dunklin’s license was suspended on multiple occasions and had an active warrant out of Jackson County for violation of probation involving the same charge of driving while license suspended or revoked,” the release continued.