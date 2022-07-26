Traffic stop leads to drug charge in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release reporting the July 21 arrest of a motorist that was initially pulled over because of faulty equipment (unspecified in the release) but wound up with drug charges based on what was found in the vehicle.

Officials said a deputy was patrolling on State Road 71 South around 11 p.m. when he saw the vehicle with faulty equipment and pulled the driver over, identifying her as Jenna Leigh Tolin.

“While the deputy was issuing a written warning, a narcotics K-9 was deployed for a free air sniff and alerted to the front passenger side of the vehicle,” the release states.

“Tolin was asked to exit the vehicle, and while searching the vehicle’s interior, a purse was located on the front passenger seat containing two baggies with a crystal-like substance that field tested presumptive positive for Methamphetamine as well as 15 needles and a spoon with a white residue. Two additional needles were found in the driver’s pocket,” it continued.

Tolin was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, officials reported.