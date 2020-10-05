 Skip to main content
Traffic stop nets one on drug charge
  • Updated
A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay woman last Friday, October 2, according to a press release from the Holmes County Sheriff’ Office.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop in the area of Highway 177A and John Marsh Road, making contact with the driver, 54-year-old Susan T. Steverson. Officials did not state the reason for the stop in the press release.

“A search of the vehicle resulted from the deputy’s interaction with Steverson, leading to the discovery of a glass vial that contained methamphetamine,” the release stated. “Steverson further advised the deputy that she was in possession of a smoking pipe on her person. The pipe was retrieved, and Steverson was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia,” the release concluded.

Susan T. Steverson
