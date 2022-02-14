Traffic stop results in meth discovery

A Jackson County woman is in custody following a Washington County traffic stop which resulted in the discovery of several illegal drug items, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that, on Feb. 11, agency deputies saw a vehicle “swaying between the lines” on State Road 77 and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Melissa Lynn Radford, 40, of Graceville. “Radford seemed very nervous and would not make eye contact with the deputy,” the release states.

“After a brief check of Radford’s license, a department issued K-9 was deployed. The K-9 alerted positive to the presence of narcotics and Radford stated she was in possession of a glass smoking pipe in her right front pocket. Radford was detained at this time,” the release continues.

“A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating methamphetamine in a backpack in the passenger seat. Radford was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia,” the release states.