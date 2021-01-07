Trailer stolen in Youngstown, abandoned in Altha; thieves being sought

The Bay County Sheriff's Office released a video and information this week in reference to a trailer that was stolen back in October of last year, then abandoned in Altha. The public's assistance is being sought to identify two male suspects in the case.

On Oct. 14, 2020, BCSO deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 231 in the Youngstown area. The victim reported the theft of a white enclosed trailer, stating it was stolen from her yard. Later the same day, the trailer was located by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. It had been abandoned in Altha.

Although the trailer was recovered, the identity of the suspects is still unknown. BCSO criminal investigators, however, were able to locate a video clip of the suspects stealing the trailer. Officials say they traveled in a white single-cab Ford F-150 truck (possibly a model from years 1997-2003).

This vehicle is observed on video backing into the victim's driveway on Oct. 13, 2020. Once the truck came to a stop, the passenger, a white male, 35-to-45 years old, with tattoos on his torso, got out of the truck and walked to the victim's front door. After noticing the victim was not home, the passenger motioned to the driver to back up to the victim's trailer.