Two accused in Sneads robbery

Two Marianna men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that allegedly occurred this week in the Sneads area, according to a press release from the Sneads Police Department.
Thomas Pilgrim, 23, is charged in the case with robbery with a firearm and violation of probation.
Bryn Spivey, 30, is charged with being a principle to armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the release, SPD officers were called to a residence on River Road on Aug. 23 about an armed robbery. The alleged victim told the officers that the two men had robbed him at gunpoint and stole the money he had on his person.
The suspects and the vehicle were located in Marianna and the men were taken into custody.
Officials say the gun reportedly used in the robbery was located and seized for evidence.
