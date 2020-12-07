Two arrested and guns, cash, narcotics seized

The Bay County Sheriff's Office reports the seizure of narcotics-laced "candies," firearms, cash, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in a search that also resulted in two arrests last week.

Investigators with the agency’s Special Investigations Division served a search warrant at a home in the Callaway area on Dec. 4 and, during the search, reportedly found approximately nine ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 59 packets of candy THC and a small amount of a powder that tested positive for fentanyl. Officials say other substances were also found in the home which will need further testing by a laboratory to identify. Investigators also seized approximately $3,600, two firearms and a vehicle.

The residents of the home, Tyler W. Shelton and Maygin S. Cardinell, were both arrested based upon the results of the search warrant. It was noted in the release that Shelton is on inmate release status from the Florida Department of Corrections and is a convicted felon, having been released from prison in 2019. Additional charges are expected due to small children living in the home.