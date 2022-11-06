 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping

  • Updated
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued the press release Sunday regarding the alleged kidnapping of a minor on Saturday, Nov. 5, and the arrest of two people in connection with the incident.

“On Saturday, Nov. 5, around 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a possible kidnapping/abduction,” the release states.

“Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back. After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett,” the release continues.

“Around 1 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped,” the release states.

“Jordan was arrested and is being charged with Robbery, False Imprisonment, Tampering with a Victim and Battery. Jarrett is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to Robbery, Principal in the First Degree to False Imprisonment, Principal in the First Degree to Tampering with a Victim and Principal in the First Degree to Battery,” it continues.

“Sheriff (Donald) Edenfield thanks Sheriff Valenza and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance on this case. He is also proud of his deputies for their quick work in catching these suspects and bringing them to justice,” the release concludes.

Coby Jerome Jordan

Jordan

 JCSO, PROVIDED
Molly Michele Jarrett

Jarrett

 JCSO, PROVIDED
