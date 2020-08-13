Two arrested in Grand Ridge traffic stop

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release regarding the Tuesday arrests of Timothy Steven Smith and Morris William Henderson:
“On 8-11-20 at approximately 8:11 a.m. a deputy with the Uniformed Patrol Division of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was on proactive patrol in the Grand Ridge area when he observed a vehicle being driven by Timothy Steven Smith.
"At the time of the traffic stop Smith was observed not wearing his safety belt as required by law. As soon as the vehicle came to a stop, both the driver and the passenger began to exit,” the release states.
“The deputy moved to the rear of his patrol vehicle to gain a tactical advantage as he was ordering the subjects back into the vehicle. From his vantage point on the passenger-side of the car the deputy observed the front seat passenger discard a large, rectangular object underneath the vehicle. Upon making contact with driver, he spontaneously admitted that his license was suspended as a result of a traffic crash,” the release continued.
“When the passenger, Morris William Henderson, was removed from the vehicle he stated that Smith had handed him the box and asked him to dispose of it. Once the occupants of the vehicle were secured, the box was retrieved from under the car. The contents included a variety of hypodermic syringes, along with eight jewelry style bags containing a brownish substance that later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl. Also found in the container was a liquid substance that field tested positive for heroin. Total weight of the heroin was 2.15 grams.
"The occupants of the vehicle all confirmed that Smith handed Henderson the box and told him to get rid of it when the deputy activated his blue lights. Henderson admitted that he knew that the box contained heroin when he attempted to dispose of it.
"Timothy Steven Smith was charged with Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.
"Morris William Henderson was charged with Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence.
"Both were lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. The other occupants of the vehicle were released without charges," the release concluded.
