Two arrested in Marianna traffic stop

The Marianna Police Department in a Wednesday press release reported the arrests of Ja’len Peterson and Lacy Tyus that day during a traffic stop that was initiated because of minor traffic infraction unspecified in the release.

Officials say Tyus was behind the wheel when the stop was conducted near the intersection of Hall Street and Old Cottondale Road.

Officers then arrested Tyus on a charge of trespass after warning, that alleged offense associated with the Big Little Store, according to authorities.

Peterson was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and the unlicensed concealment of a firearm after a gun was discovered in his possession, officials said.