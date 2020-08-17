Two arrested men also detained for immigration check

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Sunday, August 16 arrest of two individuals whose immigration status is now also under investigation.
In a press release, local authorities say a deputy pulled over a black Jeep SUV around 4:17 p.m. that day after he saw it traveling eastbound on U.S. 90 at a high rate of speed and swerving in traffic.
Officials say the driver, identified as 26-year-old Cesar Anulfo Sanchez, admitted that he had never had a driver’s license.
“Based on the odor of alcoholic beverages detected on the driver, along with the erratic driving and several other factors, Cesar Anulfo Sanchez was placed under arrest for reckless driving with alcohol and no valid driver’s license,” the release states. “The deputy then turned his attention to the passenger, who could provide no proof of a right to be in the United States. The passenger, Federico Ramos Perez (21), was removed from the vehicle while his status was verified,” the release continued.
“Perez continued to reach into his pockets after being told not to. When one of the deputies attempted to take control of his arm to keep him from reaching into his pocket, Perez pulled away and began to resist the deputy. After failing to obey lawful commands to stop resisting, Perez was placed under arrest. He was charged with resisting an officer without violence. Both were lodged in the Jackson County Correctional facility to await first appearance. Immigration status for both is being investigated and detainers were placed on them,” the release concluded.
The two are listed in the release as being from Guatemala, although in the Jackson County jail docket they are listed as residents of Cantonment, with no known street or numeric address.
