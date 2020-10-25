 Skip to main content
Two arrested on meth charges
Two arrested on meth charges

  • Updated
A joint operation of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Drug Task Force resulted in the arrests of a man and woman on methamphetamine-related charges last Friday, Oct. 23.

In a press release from HCSO, authorities said investigators determined during the operation that 32-year-old Matthew Clayton Harris and 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Young had made a transaction in which they sold approximately a half-ounce of meth.

A subsequent traffic stop was conducted near the area of U.S. 90 and Highway 79, officials said, and the vehicle was searched. The investigators reportedly found two baggies of methamphetamine totaling roughly seven grams of the drug packaged for sale, as well as a cutting agent and marijuana.

Harris was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, delivering/distributing methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams.

Young was charged with delivering/distributing methamphetamine.

