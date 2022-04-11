Two charged with child neglect; investigation ongoing

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reports the arrests of two people on charges of child neglect last week.

On April 5, the agency responded to a call in reference to a small child not breathing. Upon arrival, deputies saw the child not responsive and not breathing, and performed CPR on the youngster. Jackson County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and took the child to Jackson Hospital.

Deputies observed that the child had injuries to its body when they arrived on the scene and requested the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division to be en route to the location. The Criminal Investigations Division collected items for evidence and conducted interviews. An investigator traveled to Jackson Hospital and observed that the child had injuries consistent with child abuse and/or neglect, officials said. The child was transported to a Pensacola hospital for care and as of late last Friday afternoon was in critical condition.

During the investigation, officials said, “enough probable cause was developed to charge Aaron Hunter Pettit (father) and Katelyne Taylor Sutton with Child Neglect Causing Great Bodily Harm.”

On April 8, the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division was granted arrest warrants for Pettit and Sutton. The JCSO, along with the United States Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force took both subjects into custody without incident at their residence. This investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are pending.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Criminal Investigations Division by calling 850-482-9624 or submit an anonymous tip through the sheriff’s office smart phone app's "Submit a Tip" icon.