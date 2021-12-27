Two charged with petit theft in Jackson County

“They were also observed concealing merchandise inside their diaper bag. Nichols and Brooks continued to move throughout the store gathering items in their carts,” the release states. “Upon arrival at self-checkout, the two began scanning items and sorting other items into the second cart. Nichols staged the unscanned items at the front of the cart in a pile. After paying for the scanned items, Brooks placed unused shopping bags on top of the unscanned items, then placed bags of their scanned items on top,” the release continued. “After paying for the scanned items, Nichols and Brooks began to exit the store, crossing the final point of sale. The Asset Protection Associate confronted both subjects at the front exit, identified himself, and asked them to step into the asset protection office. Immediately upon entering the asset protection office, Nichols spontaneously stated she placed all the unscanned items into the separate cart with the intention of leaving the cart with an associate because she changed her decision to purchase them. Nichols further stated she and Brooks just did not pay attention and took that cart by accident. Nichols and Brooks offered no explanation for placing unused bags on top of the items along with bags of paid-for items. Nichols and Brooks were questioned about having incorrect barcode stickers on some items, and they denied knowledge of this fact. Cheyenne Nichols and Cassie Brooks were both charged with petit theft and were taken into custody without incident,” the release stated.