Two-county chase ends in multiple charges for Panama City man

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Panama City man Roger Murl Tuten on multiple charges Wednesday after a two-county chase that started in the Alford area.
Authorities say members of the JCSO Narcotics Division were patrolling in the Alford community when one of them saw a vehicle “displaying suspicious behavior” on Park Avenue.
“As the investigator attempted to acquire the tag information, the vehicle began conducting maneuvers in attempts to avoid the tag from being obtained,” the release states.
"The investigator took up an observatory position and was able to witness the vehicle emerge from its attempted concealment and accelerate at a high rate of speed traveling west towards Washington County,” the release continued.
“The investigator attempted to initiate a traffic stop for traveling at speeds in excess of the maximum posted speed limit prior to entering into Washington County. However, the vehicle failed to yield to the investigator’s emergency lights and sirens.”
The driver, later determined to be Roger Murl Tuten, led the investigator on a high-speed pursuit along Park Avenue into Washington County, authorities report.
“As the driver neared Orange Hill Road, he displayed willful and wanton disregard for the safety of the motoring public, as well as that of his own and the investigator involved,” the release continued. “At the intersection, the driver nearly struck another motorist as he ran two vehicles from the roadway."
Officials say Tuten turned onto Orange Hill Road and then attempted to make a left turn onto Clayton Road.
“The driver failed to negotiate the turn and resulted in rendering the vehicle into a non-operational state. The driver emerged from the vehicle and fled from the Investigator on foot while ignoring all commands to stop. The driver ran into a nearby wooded area, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office expeditiously responded to the scene and established a tight perimeter which contained the suspect. K9 Tracking Teams from the Northwest Florida Reception Center (NFRC) and the Jackson Correctional Institution (JCI) also responded to the scene and quickly established a track. K9 Tracking Teams ran the suspect out of the wooded area where he was met with...law enforcement officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NFRC, JCI, and the Florida Highway Patrol,” the release continued. “The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
Authorities say an initial inventory of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia observed in plain view. Jackson County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy and K9 “Rocky” arrived on scene and the dog was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle, officials said. “K9 Rocky did indicate a positive alert to the odor of illegal narcotics emitting from the vehicle,” the release stated. “A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of additional drug paraphernalia, a trafficking quantity of Methamphetamine, and ammunition,” it continued.
A check through dispatch revealed that Tuten had an active felony warrant for his arrest out of Bay County, authorities said, adding that it was also determined that Tuten did not possess a valid lawful operator’s license.
“This violation is Tuten’s third or subsequent violation for driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled within a three-year period which according to Florida Statutes constitutes the violation to be a felonious act. Additionally, it was confirmed that Tuten is a convicted felon,” the release stated.
The release listed the following charges against Tuten: Flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled - third or subsequent; trafficking in a controlled substance - methamphetamine; possession of ammunition by a convicted felon; resisting an officer without violence; and possession of drug paraphernalia.