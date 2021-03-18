Two-county chase ends in multiple charges for Panama City man

“The driver failed to negotiate the turn and resulted in rendering the vehicle into a non-operational state. The driver emerged from the vehicle and fled from the Investigator on foot while ignoring all commands to stop. The driver ran into a nearby wooded area, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office expeditiously responded to the scene and established a tight perimeter which contained the suspect. K9 Tracking Teams from the Northwest Florida Reception Center (NFRC) and the Jackson Correctional Institution (JCI) also responded to the scene and quickly established a track. K9 Tracking Teams ran the suspect out of the wooded area where he was met with...law enforcement officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NFRC, JCI, and the Florida Highway Patrol,” the release continued. “The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”