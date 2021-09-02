Two unrelated arrests made with help of dogs, helicopter

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office went looking for a suspect in a domestic incident on Aug. 28, capturing that individual, but also made an unrelated arrest while in the area, according to a press release from the agency.

Authorities said that on that date around 1 p.m. the JCSO K-9 Tracking Unit was dispatched in relation to a man reportedly running from the scene of a domestic incident.

He was later identified as James Wiles.

The dogs established a track near the residence where the domestic situation had reportedly occurred, and Wiles was found in a heavily wooded area, taken into custody, and charged.

The Jackson County jail docket lists his charges as battery by strangulation-domestic, and resisting without violence.

The second arrest made in the same area that day was unrelated.

Deputies learned that a man wanted by authorities might be in the same general area, and already had an agency helicopter there in connection with the search for Wiles.

After he’d been found, the pilot then turned to a search for the second man.