Vandals strike Marianna High School on graduation eve
Vandals strike Marianna High School on graduation eve

  • Updated
Marianna High School

A vandal or vandals struck Marianna High School on the eve of graduation, the damage discovered by maintenance personnel around 6 a.m. Friday, according to Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Steve Benton.

As of 2:30 p.m., Benton said, the school system’s police department was still investigating and that few details were immediately available. He said preliminary reports indicate that massive amounts of glue and oil were dumped in some hallways and that it was “pretty destructive.”

Surveillance cameras were being observed to see if any useful footage could be obtained in hopes of identifying the person or people responsible.

