Vehicle burglaries reported in Marianna
Vehicle burglaries reported in Marianna

Marianna Police Department

 ANGIE COOK/FLORIDAN FILE

The Marianna Police Department (MPD) says a rash of vehicle burglaries were reported on Dec. 8 in the northern part of the city.

In a press release, officials say that in all these cases, the targeted vehicles had been left unlocked.

The cases are under investigation and anyone with information regarding them is asked to call the MPD at 850-526-3125 or the Chipola CrimeStoppers at 850-525-5000.

MPD Chief Hayes Baggett also advised in the release that everyone should double check and make sure their vehicles are locked at all times while unattended.

Baggett also encouraged citizens to call the agency to report any suspicious activity or circumstance in general.

