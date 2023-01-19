 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicle burglars target Marianna’s Greenfield subdivision

  • Updated
  • 0

The Marianna Police Department issued a recent press release about a series of vehicle burglaries in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18, and warning residents to keep their vehicles locked.

Officials say the thief or thieves targeted the Greenfield subdivision off Caverns Road, and that the vehicles involved were not locked.

“Officers with the Marianna Police Department are actively working these burglaries,” the press release states. “If you have any information in reference to these burglaries, or any other criminal activity, please contact the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.” It went on to state that MPD Chief Hayes Baggett reminds residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from inside them. “Also, if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, contact the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125, and let us check the situation out.”

