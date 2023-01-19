Vehicle burglars target Marianna’s Greenfield subdivision

“Officers with the Marianna Police Department are actively working these burglaries,” the press release states. “If you have any information in reference to these burglaries, or any other criminal activity, please contact the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.” It went on to state that MPD Chief Hayes Baggett reminds residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from inside them. “Also, if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, contact the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125, and let us check the situation out.”