Vernon man arrested on multiple charges after chase

The Bonifay Police Department reported the Sept. 25 arrest of Vernon resident Prince Qualter Leondre Douglas, 30, on charges of fleeing and/or attempting to elude, two counts of tampering with evidence, the sale, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a press release, BPD reported that an officer tried to pull Douglas over around 8:30 p.m. because of a traffic infraction unspecified in the release.

Officials say he accelerated the Hyundai he was operating and "began driving in an aggressive manner in an attempt to flee from law enforcement." The pursuit began on U.S. Highway 90, near the Bonifay city limits, and ended near Memorial Field after Douglas came to a stop on McGee Road.

Officials say the tampering charge stemmed from Douglas allegedly throwing some recovered drugs and paraphernalia out of the driver-side window during the pursuit.