Victim, suspected shooter named in Malone killing

Authorities on Thursday identified the man who was found shot to death outside a residence in Malone on New Year’s Eve, as well as his suspected shooter.

The victim was Quinton Beckwith, 33, and the man charged with an open count of murder in the case is his cousin, Charles Edward Peterson Jr., Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield revealed in a morning press conference.

Peterson was arrested in Coves County, Illinois on Tuesday, Jan. 11, with probable cause established on Friday, Jan. 7, for his arrest in the case, Edenfield said. The U.S. Marshals’ Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took him into custody without incident. That team had taken on the task after a warrant was issued for Peterson’s arrest.

Both men were residents of Jackson County at the time of the shooting, and Peterson has a prior record of offenses, officials said.

No suspected motive was disclosed.

The case remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.