Walmart theft suspect arrested in Marianna

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a recent press release the arrest of Billy Earl Harrison on charges of Felony Theft and Resisting Arrest Without Violence.

Officials say that, on May 1 around 4:24 p.m., a theft in progress was reported at the Marianna Walmart on State Road 71 South.

Authorities say Harrison was confronted by Walmart staff as he tried to leave the store with over $335 worth of merchandise he didn’t pay for, and that he refused to cooperate and left on foot.

Deputies were on the scene shortly after and saw Harrison enter a nearby business and that he was apprehended after a brief chase on foot.