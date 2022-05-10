 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wanted man apprehended in Jackson County

Acting on a tip, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on May 7 found and arrested a man wanted on several warrants, according to a JCSO press release issued Tuesday.

Officials said word came in around 7 p.m. that Tony Lee Manning, was in the area of Walmart.

Deputies canvassed the area and located a vehicle matching the description provided by the tipster, officials said, and Manning was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with Attempted Burglary of a Conveyance, Assault, Criminal Mischief Greater than $1,000, and Violation of State Probation, authorities said.

