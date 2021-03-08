Wanted man found in Grand Ridge, arrested

A man identified as wanted by local authorities in January of this year was found and arrested last Saturday at a residence off Carpenter Cemetery Road in Grand Ridge.

A woman who lives at the same address was also arrested and charged as the result of things reportedly found in the execution of a search warrant there. The arrests were reported in a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Ja’Drian L’Quin Gilbert, 31, noted by authorities as a fugitive from justice, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance - cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts), and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to the press release.

Aundra’Yonna Bell, 27, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance - cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the release.