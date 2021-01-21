Warrant arrest leads to other charges for Campbellton man

The Marianna Police Department reports the Monday arrest of Campbellton resident Charles Douglas Nowell, 37, on a Holmes County warrant and on additional charges leveled after he reportedly struggled briefly against the local officers taking him into custody.

Authorities said in a press release that officers with the agency responded to the report of a suspicious person in the areas of Auction Drive and Lafayette Street, and made contact with Nowell as he walked westbound on Lafayette Street because his appearance matched the description given by the caller reporting the suspicious person.

Officers checked his identification and learned that Holmes County had an active warrant for his arrest. Nowell was then taken into custody on that account after a brief struggle, officials said.

“During the course of the interaction...between Nowell and (MPD) officers, 5.5 grams of methamphetamines were recovered along with other assorted paraphernalia associated with the ingestion of the illegal narcotic,” the release stated.

Nowell was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the local charges of possession of a drug (methamphetamine), possession of paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.