Warrant arrest yields additional charges

A Greenwood woman arrested at a local motel on existing warrants was charged with more offenses after methamphetamine was found among her belongings as she was preparing to go to jail, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, deputies went to retrieve 43-year-old Summer Plass-Arnold from a hotel in Marianna in order to arrest her on warrants not specified in the release.

As she gathered clothing to take with her, officials say, the clothing was searched and a baggie containing some suspected methamphetamine was found.

With field testing having yielded presumptive positive results for the substance, Arnold was taken to the county jail to await first appearance on the warrants and the addition charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Officials say she was also additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The release did not contain further information as to the paraphernalia charge.