Warrant issued for Alabama man accused of indecent exposure in Walmart

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Alabama man accused of exposing himself in Walmart, according to a Wednesday statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with JCSO say the agency received a call on Aug. 8 about a man who allegedly followed “a female” from aisle to aisle inside the store. While doing so, the man “indecently exposed himself” to her, authorities say, and then followed her to the front of the store before exiting when he reportedly saw her make contact with store personnel.