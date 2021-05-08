 Skip to main content
'We Build The Wall' co-founder indicted on tax charges
PENSACOLA (AP) — The co-founder of the “We Build The Wall” project aimed at raising money for a border wall was indicted Thursday on tax charges, adding to the fraud charges he already faces.

Court records show Kolfage in 2019 underreported his taxable income, prosecutors say. The indictment also accuses Kolfage of failing to report “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in contributions to “We Build The Wall” that were siphoned into his personal account.

An attorney for Kolfage was not listed in court records. Kolfage has a May 27 arraignment hearing in Pensacola federal court.

The other case against Kolfage is in New York. In August, a grand jury indicted Kolfage and Steve Bannon, former adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Bannon was pardoned by Trump on his last day. The case still continues against Kolfage and others.

The New York prosecutors say Kolfage and others worked to divert some of the $25 million raised for the wall project for their own personal use.

They are charged in that case with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each count carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Kolfage and others — Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea — have all pleaded not guilty and are free on bail. They await trial.

When he was arrested, Bannon was aboard a 151-foot (46-meter) yacht off the coast of Connecticut.

