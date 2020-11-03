Whitey Bulger's family: Prison system did not protect him

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (AP) — Family members of Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger Jr. have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and 30 unnamed employees of the prison system for failing to protect Bulger, who was beaten to death at a West Virginia prison.

The family filed the lawsuit against the prison system last week, two years after Bulger, 89, was killed at United States Penitentiary, Hazelton, a federal prison in West Virginia's Preston County. Bulger died the same day that he was transferred there from another prison.

The lawsuit said the prison system failed to protect Bulger by moving him to Hazelton, a prison with constant inmate violence, news outlets reported.

The family also alleges the prison system was aware that Bulger was labeled a "snitch," and that he was perhaps the most well-known inmate to be incarcerated since Al Capone, but yet did not do enough to shield him from the other inmates.

The Bureau of Federal Prisons did not respond to a request for comment Monday.