Woman accused of attack

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 33-year-old Alford resident Brandy Coulliette on a charge of battery (domestic).
Authorities say deputies were called to a residence on Uncle Joe’s Lane in Alford on Oct. 24 regarding reports that a woman was being attacked in a locked room.
As deputies were en route a caller contacted authorities saying that one of the individuals present had a shovel and was trying to attack them as they tried to leave the residence.
Upon arrival, officials say, deputies learned Brandy Coulliette and another woman had been involved in a physical altercation. The reported victim told officials she had come to get some belongings when she was attacked by Coulliette. Authorities report that she had injuries consistent with her statement. Coulliette would not come to the door of the residence to speak with law enforcement but she was reached by phone and said in the conversation that she had left the area walking, authorities report. Eventually, however, Coulliette emerged from the residence and claimed she, too, had been battered by the other female involved in the altercation. Coulliette reportedly made claims that the individuals present had attempted to break into the residence, and showed deputies a broken window. During the investigation it was determined the window had been busted several months prior, officials said.
Coulliette and the alleged victim had recently been living together as a couple, as well as at other times in the past, officials said. Based on the investigation, Coulliette was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the domestic battery charge.
