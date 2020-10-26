Woman accused of attack

Upon arrival, officials say, deputies learned Brandy Coulliette and another woman had been involved in a physical altercation. The reported victim told officials she had come to get some belongings when she was attacked by Coulliette. Authorities report that she had injuries consistent with her statement. Coulliette would not come to the door of the residence to speak with law enforcement but she was reached by phone and said in the conversation that she had left the area walking, authorities report. Eventually, however, Coulliette emerged from the residence and claimed she, too, had been battered by the other female involved in the altercation. Coulliette reportedly made claims that the individuals present had attempted to break into the residence, and showed deputies a broken window. During the investigation it was determined the window had been busted several months prior, officials said.