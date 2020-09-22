 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman accused of burglarizing her former dwelling
0 comments

Woman accused of burglarizing her former dwelling

  • Updated
  • 0

A Cottondale woman is accused of burglarizing the home where she used to live.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Lashay Renisha Thomas admitted to entering the dwelling and taking things from it without permission. Authorities had been called to the dwelling on Lovewood Road near Cottondale Monday afternoon in reference to the burglary.

Thomas reportedly got in by using the keypad code that she knew from living there previously, authorities said in the release.

She was still at the residence when officers arrived and was still in possession of the things she’d taken, officials said.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period from Sept. 12-15:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 9-11:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert