Woman accused of burglarizing her former dwelling

A Cottondale woman is accused of burglarizing the home where she used to live.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Lashay Renisha Thomas admitted to entering the dwelling and taking things from it without permission. Authorities had been called to the dwelling on Lovewood Road near Cottondale Monday afternoon in reference to the burglary.

Thomas reportedly got in by using the keypad code that she knew from living there previously, authorities said in the release.

She was still at the residence when officers arrived and was still in possession of the things she’d taken, officials said.