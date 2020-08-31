Woman accused of falsely reporting battery

A woman has been accused of making a false report to law enforcement officers, with authorities alleging that she eventually admitted that she had, in anger, falsely accused her boyfriend of battery.
According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies with that agency were called to the report of an alleged domestic altercation near Cottondale on Aug. 30 around 3:12 p.m.
Officials say 28-year-old Cynthia N. Lacayo had initially stated that her live-in boyfriend had committed battery on her and had used force to keep her from leaving the residence to get help.
However, officials say, before the responding deputies left the home to look for the man, Lacayo started crying and said that she’d made up the story because she was angry at the man.
She was charged with making a false report of a felony to law enforcement as well as the misuse of the 911 system. She was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charges.
