Woman arrested after incident on I-10 in Jackson County

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the arrest of Alexandra Marie Shaffer after an incident along Interstate 10 in Jackson County.

Officials said in a press release that FHP received a Road Rangers request for assistance with a disabled vehicle around 6:57 p.m., in the vicinity of mile marker 156 on I-10.

“It was in reference to a driver going in and out of consciousness,” the release stated.

“A State Trooper arrived on the scene and shorty after arrival, the trooper requested backup and advised she was in a physical altercation with the subject. After a lengthy struggle, the trooper was able to request assistance from the Road-Ranger on scene. With the assistance of the Road-Ranger, she was able to make the arrest,” the release continued.

“Another trooper and sergeant made it to the scene to assist with the completion of the arrest. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 and Marianna Police Department Officer arrived on scene to assist with vehicle search and drug identification,” the release stated.

“(Alexandra Marie) Shaffer was transported to the Jackson County ER to be cleared prior to booking at the Jackson County Jail, due to the altercation and possible drug usage. The trooper involved stated she felt like she may have sprained her ankle and possibly injured her shoulder,” the release notes.

Shaffer was charged with: DUI (Felony); Resisting With Violence; Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer; Possession of Controlled Substance; and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.