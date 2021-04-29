Woman arrested as Bay County seizes 6 pounds of meth

The Bay County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division served a search warrant at a residence in Southport on April 27, that action resulting in an arrest and the discovery of more than six pounds of methamphetamine, along with other drugs and paraphernalia, according to a press release from the agency.

Officials say Virginia A Lindsey, a resident of the home, was arrested in connection to the seized drugs.

At the time of this arrest she was reportedly out on bond in connection with recent drug charges and has completed prison sentences in the past in connection with drug offenses. She was most recently released from prison in September of 2020, authorities said.

Lindsey, 43, was reportedly charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Fentanyl, possession of controlled substance (dextroamphetamine) without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation continues and officials say they expect additional arrests in connection with this case.