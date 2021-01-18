Woman arrested in Jackson County vehicle theft

A Santa Rosa Beach woman was arrested in Panama City on Sunday as a suspect in a Jan. 16 vehicle theft in Jackson County.

When arrested, officials say, Aimee Smith was wearing the same clothes she had on when she was reportedly seen getting into the stolen vehicle on Jan. 16. Deputies had been dispatched around 6:15 a.m. that day to Love’s Travel Center on U.S. 231 south of Cottondale, in reference to the stolen vehicle. It had been seen traveling south on U.S. 231 after it was taken.

On Jan. 17, officials say, the Panama City Beach Police Department called Jackson County Sheriff's Office with the news that an officer with that agency had pulled the vehicle over around noon that day and that a check revealed it had been reported stolen here.

The Panama City Beach Police Department charged her with being in possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a driver’s license in that jurisdiction. JCSO has filed a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.