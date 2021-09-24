 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged in Graceville fraud/identity theft investigation
0 Comments

Woman charged in Graceville fraud/identity theft investigation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Leslie Nicole Prescott on two counts of uttering a forged instrument, two counts of fraudulent use of personal information, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and a count of grand theft.

In a press release, authorities said Prescott was developed as a suspect in a complaint made on June 1 about an alleged incident of fraud/identity theft in the Graceville area.

A warrant for her arrest was issued and she was taken into custody on Sept. 22, officials said.

Leslie Nicole Prescott

Prescott

 JCSO, PROVIDED
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 15-17:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 18-21:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 11-14:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Sept. 4-7:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert