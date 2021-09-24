Woman charged in Graceville fraud/identity theft investigation

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Leslie Nicole Prescott on two counts of uttering a forged instrument, two counts of fraudulent use of personal information, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and a count of grand theft.

In a press release, authorities said Prescott was developed as a suspect in a complaint made on June 1 about an alleged incident of fraud/identity theft in the Graceville area.

A warrant for her arrest was issued and she was taken into custody on Sept. 22, officials said.