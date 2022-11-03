Woman charged with attempted murder in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a recent press release regarding the arrest of Sarai Margarita Torres on a charge of attempted murder.

Officials say agency deputies responded to a home near Sneads on Sunday, Oct. 30, as the result of two 911 calls reporting a shooting there.

Officials say Torres was one of those callers, and that she stated she had shot someone.

The second caller stated he had been shot at, but not hit. Torres fled the scene but was quickly located, and transported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a verbal altercation had occurred between Torres and the victim after Torres pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to kill him,” the release states. “Throughout the altercation, Torres fired at least nine shots at the victim, using three different firearms. The shots were fired both inside and outside the residence,” the release stated. Officials indicated the man was not injured.

Torres is being charged with Attempted Felony Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.